Analysts Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce earnings of $0.46 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.47. Hologic posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $2.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $734.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.01 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays PLC set a $50.00 price target on Hologic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hologic from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Hologic from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Leerink Swann reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hologic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.92.

In other news, Director Elaine Ullian sold 9,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total transaction of $372,585.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,798 shares in the company, valued at $1,454,992.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sally Crawford sold 17,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $730,632.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,396,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,680 shares of company stock worth $1,945,862 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.4% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 3.5% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 5,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: “Analysts Anticipate Hologic, Inc. (HOLX) to Post $0.46 Earnings Per Share” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/analysts-anticipate-hologic-inc-holx-to-post-0-46-earnings-per-share-updated.html.

Shares of Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) opened at 42.64 on Tuesday. Hologic has a 52 week low of $32.64 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.44 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.88.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems and surgical products with an emphasis on women’s health. The Company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical and Skeletal Health. The diagnostics products include Aptima family of assays, ThinPrep system, the Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test and Procleix blood screening assays.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hologic (HOLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.