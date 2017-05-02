Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (AMPH) Stake Boosted by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 68.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 324,043 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.74% of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals worth $14,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 105.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 3,085,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,523,000 after buying an additional 1,581,978 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 154,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the period. DIAM Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $685,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $7,508,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 127.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 434,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,246,000 after buying an additional 243,875 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) traded up 0.73% on Monday, hitting $15.21. 169,221 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market cap of $698.29 million, a PE ratio of 69.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $17.07. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52-week low of $11.41 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm earned $63.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.78 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post $0.40 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Group LLC set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.29.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing and selling generic and injectable, inhalation and intranasal products. The Company has two segments: finished pharmaceutical products and active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) products.

