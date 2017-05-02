Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) Stake Lowered by Cohen Lawrence B

Cohen Lawrence B reduced its position in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Cohen Lawrence B’s holdings in Amgen were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. New York Life Trust Co. increased its position in Amgen by 54.8% in the third quarter. New York Life Trust Co. now owns 624 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 100.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.4% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 711 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amgen by 248.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 870 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) opened at 162.60 on Tuesday. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.64 and a 12 month high of $184.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.67 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.82 and a 200 day moving average of $158.39.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.15. Amgen had a net margin of 33.59% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post $12.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 44.92%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday. Cowen and Company reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC downgraded shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.79.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc is a biotechnology company. The Company discovers, develops, manufactures and delivers various human therapeutics. It operates in human therapeutics segment. Its marketed products portfolio includes Neulasta (pegfilgrastim); erythropoiesis-stimulating agents (ESAs), such as Aranesp (darbepoetin alfa) and EPOGEN (epoetin alfa); Sensipar/Mimpara (cinacalcet); XGEVA (denosumab); Prolia (denosumab); NEUPOGEN (filgrastim), and other marketed products, such as KYPROLIS (carfilzomib), Vectibix (panitumumab), Nplate (romiplostim), Repatha (evolocumab), BLINCYTO (blinatumomab), IMLYGIC (talimogene laherparepvec) and Corlanor (ivabradine).

