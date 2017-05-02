Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX Lowers Position in American Water Works Company Inc (AWK)

Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX decreased its position in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Exxonmobil Investment Management Inc. TX’s holdings in American Water Works Company were worth $3,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Water Works Company during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company during the fourth quarter valued at $124,000. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. Capital Guardian Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company by 360.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. now owns 2,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of American Water Works Company by 847.8% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) opened at 78.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.28. American Water Works Company Inc has a 12-month low of $69.41 and a 12-month high of $85.24. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.19.

American Water Works Company (NYSE:AWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57. American Water Works Company had a net margin of 14.19% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $802 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $820.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company Inc will post $3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a boost from American Water Works Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. American Water Works Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/american-water-works-company-inc-awk-shares-sold-by-exxonmobil-investment-management-inc-tx-updated.html.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AWK. Vetr upgraded American Water Works Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.36 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut American Water Works Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $69.41 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Water Works Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. HSBC Holdings plc cut American Water Works Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on American Water Works Company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.60.

In other American Water Works Company news, SVP Mark F. Strauss sold 13,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $1,009,263.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,733,831.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works Company

American Water Works Company, Inc is a holding company for regulated and market-based subsidiaries throughout the United States and Ontario, Canada. The Company’s Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services as public utilities in 16 states in the United States as of December 31, 2016.

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.