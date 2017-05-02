American International Group (AIG) to Buyback $3.5 billion in Stock

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program, which permits the company to buyback $3.5 billion in outstanding shares on Tuesday, February 14th, EventVestor reports. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 59% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $72.00 price objective on shares of American International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of American International Group from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Vetr raised shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.18.

Shares of American International Group (NYSE:AIG) opened at 61.61 on Tuesday. The company’s market capitalization is $60.35 billion. American International Group has a 12-month low of $48.41 and a 12-month high of $67.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The insurance provider reported ($2.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $3.90. The business earned $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 1.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group will post $4.80 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip Fasano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.59, for a total value of $381,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc is a global insurance company. The Company provides a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. Its segments include Commercial Insurance, Consumer Insurance, Other Operations and Legacy Portfolio.

