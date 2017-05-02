American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Earns “Buy” Rating from FBR & Co

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at FBR & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMH. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) traded up 0.74% on Thursday, reaching $23.22. 1,260,221 shares of the company were exchanged. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.66 billion.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Earns “Buy” Rating from FBR & Co” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/american-homes-4-rent-amh-earns-buy-rating-from-fbr-co-updated.html.

In related news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 2,192,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,989.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,577,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,862,000 after buying an additional 2,480,498 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 135,701.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,702,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,315,000 after buying an additional 8,695,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,490,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,097,000 after buying an additional 956,065 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,625,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,005,000 after buying an additional 316,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,443,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,215,000 after buying an additional 197,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.