American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) Earns “Buy” Rating from FBR & Co

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at FBR & Co in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 13th.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AMH. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) traded up 0.74% on Thursday, reaching $23.22. 1,260,221 shares of the company were exchanged. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $15.64 and a 12-month high of $23.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.21 and a 200 day moving average of $21.89. The firm’s market capitalization is $5.66 billion.
American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. American Homes 4 Rent had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. The firm had revenue of $227.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post $0.05 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, Director B Wayne Et Al Hughes acquired 2,192,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.80 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999,989.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,577,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,862,000 after buying an additional 2,480,498 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 135,701.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,702,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,315,000 after buying an additional 8,695,742 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 14.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 7,490,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,097,000 after buying an additional 956,065 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,625,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,005,000 after buying an additional 316,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,443,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,215,000 after buying an additional 197,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.
American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile
American Homes 4 Rent is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties. The Company’s primary objective is to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through dividends and capital appreciation by acquiring, renovating, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties.
Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.