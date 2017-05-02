B. Riley Lowers American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) to Neutral

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) was downgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 18th. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock, down from their previous target price of $18.00. B. Riley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.45% from the company’s current price.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks, Inc. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $17.00 target price on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wunderlich reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) opened at 13.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.91. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $19.55.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post $1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.2% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,238 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $137,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 11,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.0% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. 95.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About American Eagle Outfitters

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc (AEO Inc) is a multi-brand specialty retailer. The Company offers a range of apparel and accessories for men and women under the American Eagle Outfitters Brand (AEO Brand), and intimates, apparel and personal care products for women under the Aerie brand. AEO Inc operates stores in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Hong Kong, China and the United Kingdom.

