America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds

News articles about America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to AlphaOne. The research group, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. America Movil SAB de CV earned a news sentiment score of 0.13 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) opened at 15.33 on Tuesday. America Movil SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The company has a market cap of $50.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.36 and a 200-day moving average of $12.94.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group AG set a $13.00 target price on shares of America Movil SAB de CV and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Vetr downgraded shares of America Movil SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $11.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Study Finds” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/america-movil-sab-de-cv-amx-getting-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

America Movil SAB de CV Company Profile

America Movil, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services.

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.