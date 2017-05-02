Somewhat Positive News Coverage Very Unlikely to Impact America Movil SAB de CV (AMOV) Share Price

News headlines about America Movil SAB de CV (NASDAQ:AMOV) have trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Alpha One Sentiment reports. Alpha One, a service of Accern, scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Alpha One ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. America Movil SAB de CV earned a news impact score of 0.13 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also assigned news headlines about the company an impact score of 25 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s scoring:

Separately, Deutsche Bank AG raised America Movil SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

America Movil SAB de CV (NASDAQ:AMOV) opened at 15.1601 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.6877. America Movil SAB de CV has a 1-year low of $10.83 and a 1-year high of $15.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.79.

About America Movil SAB de CV

America Movil, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services.

