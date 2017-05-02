Amedisys Inc (AMED) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, “Over the last month, Amedisys has steadily traded above the Zacks categorized Medical-Outpnt/Hm Care industry. Market is particularly positive on the company’s consistent and stellar Home Health division’s performance with solid organic growth in Medicare and non-Medicare revenues. We are also upbeat about the company’s initiative for strategically fit merger and acquisition activities, the most recent deal being East Tennessee Personal Care Service. The company’s strong cash position further bolsters our confidence in the stock. However, CMS’ recently proposed Home Health rule in 2017 proved grossly unfavorable for Amedisys indicating gloomy scenario ahead. Also, Escalation in operating expenses and margin contractions continue to raise concern.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Amedisys from $33.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark Co. started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $60.00 price target on shares of Amedisys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.75.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) opened at 55.19 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17 and a beta of 1.43. Amedisys has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $55.35.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The health services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $366.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.14 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amedisys will post $2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/amedisys-inc-amed-lowered-to-hold-at-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the third quarter valued at $19,359,000. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its stake in Amedisys by 6.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 2,032,314 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $96,413,000 after buying an additional 119,553 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Amedisys by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,509,937 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $64,369,000 after buying an additional 480,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Amedisys by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 691,263 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,472,000 after buying an additional 26,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalmar Investments Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Amedisys during the third quarter worth approximately $12,731,000. 94.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc is a healthcare services company. The Company’s segments are Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care and Other. The Company is a provider of home health, hospice and personal care services. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned and operated 327 Medicare-certified home healthcare centers, 79 Medicare-certified hospice care centers and 14 personal-care care centers in 34 states within the United States and the District of Columbia.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amedisys (AMED)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.