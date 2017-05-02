Goldman Sachs Group Inc Begins Coverage on Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 18th. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Pacific Crest assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) opened at 15.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88. Alteryx has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The stock’s market cap is $521.13 million.

In other news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alteryx stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 223,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.69% of Alteryx at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc is a United States-based provider of self-service data analytics software. The Company offers various products, such as Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer is a repeatable workflow for self-service data analytics. Alteryx Designer allows data analysts by combining data preparation, data blending, and analytics-predictive, statistical and spatial-using the same user interface.

