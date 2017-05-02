Pacific Crest Initiates Coverage on Alteryx Inc (AYX)

Pacific Crest began coverage on shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) opened at 15.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $521.13 million. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $14.61 and a 12-month high of $17.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.88.

In other Alteryx news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 675,000 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Alteryx stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 223,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.69% of Alteryx at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc is a United States-based provider of self-service data analytics software. The Company offers various products, such as Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer is a repeatable workflow for self-service data analytics. Alteryx Designer allows data analysts by combining data preparation, data blending, and analytics-predictive, statistical and spatial-using the same user interface.

