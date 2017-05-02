Alteryx Inc (AYX) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Cowen and Company

Equities research analysts at Cowen and Company initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) in a report issued on Tuesday, April 18th. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Cowen and Company’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.66% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AYX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Pacific Crest assumed coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Shares of Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) opened at 15.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.88. The firm’s market capitalization is $521.13 million. Alteryx has a 12 month low of $14.61 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

In other Alteryx news, major shareholder Iconiq Strategic Partners Ii, bought 675,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alteryx stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Alteryx Inc (NYSE:AYX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 223,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS owned approximately 0.69% of Alteryx at the end of the most recent quarter.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc is a United States-based provider of self-service data analytics software. The Company offers various products, such as Alteryx Designer, Alteryx Server and Alteryx Analytics Gallery. Alteryx Designer is a repeatable workflow for self-service data analytics. Alteryx Designer allows data analysts by combining data preparation, data blending, and analytics-predictive, statistical and spatial-using the same user interface.

