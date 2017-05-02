Altagas Ltd (ALA) Earns “Market Perform” Rating from Raymond James Financial, Inc.

Raymond James Financial, Inc. reissued their market perform rating on shares of Altagas Ltd (TSE:ALA) in a report issued on Thursday morning. Raymond James Financial, Inc. currently has a C$32.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALA. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Altagas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. CIBC upgraded shares of Altagas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$35.00 price objective on shares of Altagas and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Altagas from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$35.89.

Shares of Altagas (TSE:ALA) opened at 30.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.10. Altagas has a 52-week low of $28.86 and a 52-week high of $35.55.

In other Altagas news, Director Allan Leslie Edgeworth sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.12, for a total value of C$34,232.00. Also, Director Phillip R. Knoll bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$29.75 per share, with a total value of C$29,750.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 8,050 shares of company stock valued at $245,982.

About Altagas

AltaGas Ltd is a Canada-based energy infrastructure company. The Company operates through three segments: Gas, Power and Utilities. The Gas segment transacts approximately two billion cubic feet per day (Bcf/d) of natural gas and includes natural gas gathering and processing, natural gas liquids extraction and separation, transmission, storage and natural gas marketing, as well as its interest in Petrogas Energy Corp.

