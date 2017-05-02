Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $19,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $3,599,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $16,468,000. Chescapmanager LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $9,509,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 261.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. Finally, JW Asset Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,321,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. 34.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) opened at 932.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc has a 1-year low of $672.66 and a 1-year high of $935.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $860.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $827.73.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.24 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $20.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.65 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post $33.90 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Alphabet Inc (GOOGL) Shares Bought by Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/alphabet-inc-googl-position-increased-by-ladenburg-thalmann-financial-services-inc-updated.html.

Several research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $923.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,024.00 target price (down from $1,025.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $991.41.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.