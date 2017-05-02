Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Asset Management LLC

Lebenthal Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Lebenthal Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.3% in the third quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 1,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 912.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.94. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $663.28 and a 12 month high of $916.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $841.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $807.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.38 by $0.35. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.50 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post $33.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,011.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,005.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Nomura set a $985.00 price target on Alphabet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $965.38.

In other Alphabet news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $902.72, for a total transaction of $330,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Diane B. Greene sold 1,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.86, for a total transaction of $1,490,139.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,164,869.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 217,275 shares of company stock worth $177,243,931. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

