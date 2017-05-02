Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information services provider reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.38 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $24.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.18 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS.

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) traded up 0.73% on Monday, hitting $912.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,993 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $841.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $807.98. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $663.28 and a 52-week high of $916.85. The firm has a market cap of $627.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 0.94.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.35 EPS” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/alphabet-inc-goog-releases-quarterly-earnings-results-beats-expectations-by-0-35-eps.html.

In other news, Director L John Doerr sold 15,641 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $799.20, for a total transaction of $12,500,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,751,645.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $3,236,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,360.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 250,585 shares of company stock valued at $204,118,909. Company insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Alphabet by 8.6% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 104,021 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $86,292,000 after buying an additional 8,281 shares in the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 37,788 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,347,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the first quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 9,409 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 2,226 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its stake in Alphabet by 11.4% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 491,269 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $407,537,000 after buying an additional 50,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $950.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group AG upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Alphabet from $925.00 to $935.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Vetr raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $891.70 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $965.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.