Alpha Windward LLC Sells 28 Shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Alpha Windward LLC lowered its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,361 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. by 0.5% in the third quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,152 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. by 0.9% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. by 0.7% in the third quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern Corp. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 2,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) opened at 117.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.69 and a 200 day moving average of $110.72. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The firm has a market cap of $34.11 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.24.

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm earned $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Norfolk Southern Corp. had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 16.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post $6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Norfolk Southern Corp.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/alpha-windward-llc-has-264000-stake-in-norfolk-southern-corp-nsc-updated.html.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen and Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (up from $114.00) on shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.17.

In other Norfolk Southern Corp. news, EVP Marta R. Stewart sold 2,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $350,293.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,577,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.66, for a total value of $67,183.86. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,202.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,569 shares of company stock valued at $3,198,690 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corp. Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation is a holding company engaged in the rail transportation business. As of December 31, 2016, the Company operated approximately 19,500 miles of road primarily in the East and Midwest. The Company is engaged in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East and Midwest.

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Corp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern Corp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.