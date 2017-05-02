Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) Shares Sold by Alpha Windward LLC

Alpha Windward LLC reduced its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies during the third quarter worth $117,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 6.9% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 1,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 20.1% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) opened at 121.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $121.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.91. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $103.45 and a 52 week high of $125.49. The stock has a market cap of $33.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.06.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Travelers Companies Inc will post $9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRV. FBR & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 19th. Macquarie raised Travelers Companies from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Travelers Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.25 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.08.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total value of $1,315,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 229,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,411,900.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.60, for a total transaction of $1,140,486.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,753,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,674 shares of company stock valued at $29,147,796 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Business and International Insurance; Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. Through its subsidiaries, it provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. The Business and International Insurance segment offers property and casualty insurance and insurance related services to its clients, in the United States and in Canada, as well as in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Brazil and throughout other parts of the world.

