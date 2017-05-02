Alpha Windward LLC Has $230,000 Stake in NextEra Energy Inc (NEE)

Alpha Windward LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 47.2% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $138,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) opened at 133.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $62.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.98. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $110.49 and a 12-month high of $134.33.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.24. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business earned $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post $6.68 EPS for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/alpha-windward-llc-acquires-4-shares-of-nextera-energy-inc-nee-updated.html.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Barclays PLC restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $139.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective (down from $129.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.60.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 8,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total transaction of $1,054,245.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,634 shares in the company, valued at $5,048,304.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.60, for a total value of $3,678,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,200 shares of company stock valued at $8,415,204 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc (NEE) is a holding company. The Company is an electric power companies in North America and, through its subsidiary NextEra Energy Resources, LLC (NEER) and its affiliated entities, is the generator of renewable energy from the wind and sun. NEE also owns and/or operates generation, transmission and distribution facilities to support its services to retail and wholesale customers, and has investments in gas infrastructure assets.

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.