Almost Family Inc (AFAM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Almost Family Inc (NASDAQ:AFAM) will report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Almost Family’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.61 and the lowest is $0.48. Almost Family posted earnings per share of $0.59 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Almost Family will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Almost Family.

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $153.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.31 million. Almost Family had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AFAM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Almost Family from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Almost Family in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America Corp started coverage on Almost Family in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Almost Family in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Almost Family currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM) opened at 47.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.43. Almost Family has a 52-week low of $35.21 and a 52-week high of $50.97. The stock has a market cap of $478.64 million, a P/E ratio of 27.51 and a beta of 0.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its position in Almost Family by 28.2% in the third quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 36,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 8,027 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Almost Family during the third quarter valued at $409,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Almost Family by 218.5% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 5,899 shares during the last quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC increased its position in Almost Family by 115.1% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co increased its position in Almost Family by 5.4% in the third quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Almost Family Company Profile

Almost Family, Inc is a provider of home healthcare services. The Company has two divisions: Home Health and Healthcare Innovations (HCI). The Home Health division consists of two segments: Visiting Nurse Services (VN or Visiting Nurse) and Personal Care Services (PC or Personal Care). The VN segment provides a range of Medicare-certified home health nursing services to patients in need of recuperative care, following a period of hospitalization or care in another type of inpatient facility.

