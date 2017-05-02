Alliqua Biomedical (ALQA) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) has trended positive recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Alliqua Biomedical earned a coverage optimism score of 0.44 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s analysis:

ALQA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliqua Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Alliqua Biomedical from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.50) on shares of Alliqua Biomedical in a research report on Friday, April 7th. Finally, Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Alliqua Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th.

Shares of Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) opened at 0.419 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.51 and a 200-day moving average of $0.60. Alliqua Biomedical has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $1.48. The company’s market capitalization is $14.71 million.

Alliqua Biomedical (NASDAQ:ALQA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The business earned $4.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 million. Alliqua Biomedical had a negative net margin of 81.72% and a negative return on equity of 52.26%. The company’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alliqua Biomedical will post ($0.59) earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corp /De/ Celgene purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,046,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,523,050. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Bradford Barton bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.40 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 320,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,257.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 4,787,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,355,000. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Alliqua Biomedical (ALQA) Earning Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this story on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/alliqua-biomedical-alqa-given-daily-media-impact-rating-of-0-44-updated.html.

Alliqua Biomedical Company Profile

Alliqua BioMedical, Inc is a provider of advanced wound care solutions. The Company’s businesses include advanced wound care and contract manufacturing. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, such as AquaMed Technologies, Inc and Choice Therapeutics, Inc The Company is engaged in developing a suite of advanced wound care solutions that will enable surgeons, clinicians and wound care practitioners to address the challenges in chronic and acute wounds.

Receive News & Ratings for Alliqua Biomedical Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliqua Biomedical Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.