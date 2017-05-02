Numis Securities Ltd reiterated their hold rating on shares of Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM) in a research note published on Thursday morning. Numis Securities Ltd currently has a GBX 165 ($2.13) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.52) target price on shares of Allied Minds PLC in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Allied Minds PLC in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 400 ($5.16) target price on the stock. Finally, Whitman Howard reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 480 ($6.20) target price on shares of Allied Minds PLC in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Allied Minds PLC (LON:ALM) opened at 156.1502 on Thursday. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 347.03 million. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 260.24 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 358.35. Allied Minds PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 146.08 and a 12 month high of GBX 475.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Allied Minds PLC’s (ALM) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Numis Securities Ltd” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/allied-minds-plcs-alm-hold-rating-reiterated-at-numis-securities-ltd.html.

Allied Minds PLC Company Profile

Allied Minds PLC (Allied Minds) is a diversified holding company focused on venture creation within the life science and technology sectors. With unparalleled access to hundreds of university and federal labs across the United States, Allied Minds forms, funds, and operates a portfolio of companies to generate long-term value for its investors and stakeholders.

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Minds PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Minds PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.