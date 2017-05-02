Alere Inc (ALR) Price Target Lowered to $51.00 at Jefferies Group LLC

Alere Inc (NYSE:ALR) had its price target cut by analysts at Jefferies Group LLC from $56.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Jefferies Group LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.64% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alere from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Shares of Alere (NYSE:ALR) opened at 49.21 on Monday. Alere has a 52-week low of $31.47 and a 52-week high of $49.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. The firm’s market cap is $4.28 billion.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acrospire Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Alere during the third quarter valued at about $125,000. BlackRock Japan Co. Ltd bought a new position in Alere during the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new position in Alere during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Alere during the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Alere during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Alere

Alere Inc is a provider of health information through diagnostic tests. The Company’s segments include professional diagnostics, consumer diagnostics, and corporate and other. The professional diagnostics segment includes an array of diagnostic test products and other in vitro diagnostic tests marketed to medical professionals and laboratories for detection of diseases and conditions within its areas of focus.

