Albemarle (ALB) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -0.12

Media coverage about Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) has trended somewhat negative recently, Alpha One reports. Alpha One, a unit of Accern, identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Alpha One ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Albemarle earned a coverage optimism score of -0.12 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news stories about the specialty chemicals company an impact score of 0 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected AlphaOne’s analysis:

Shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) opened at 109.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24 and a beta of 1.41. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $66.36 and a 52 week high of $110.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.62 and its 200-day moving average is $93.70.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. The business earned $696.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.68 million. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Albemarle will post $4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.54%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Instinet upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reissued a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Albemarle (ALB) Given Daily News Sentiment Score of -0.12” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/albemarle-alb-earns-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-12-updated.html.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation is a global developer, manufacturer and marketer of highly-engineered specialty chemicals. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium and Advanced Materials, Bromine Specialties and Refining Solutions. Lithium and Advanced Materials segment consist of two product categories: Lithium and Performance Catalyst Solutions.

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.