Akari Therapeutics PLC (AKTX) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Chardan Capital

Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) had its target price reduced by Chardan Capital from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report published on Monday, April 17th. Chardan Capital currently has a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

“We are very proud of the continued advancement of our Coversin program for the treatment of PNH in patients with or without polymorphisms,” Gur Roshwalb, CEO of Akari Therapeutics said in a press release. “The FDA fast track designation recognizes the unmet need in patients with PNH who cannot be treated with the current standard of care due to polymorphisms.”Not So FastKumar pointed out a 2014 study, which found that only 3.2 percent of PNH patients had Soliris resistance mutations. Moreover, for a disease with an incidence rate of 1.3 per million, Soliris-resistant PNH represents just 10 to 20 patients in the US per year.As such, the analyst emphasized that Akari’s designation represents “an extremely limited subset of PNH patients,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akari Therapeutics PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) opened at 15.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. Akari Therapeutics PLC has a 52 week low of $6.22 and a 52 week high of $22.20. The firm’s market capitalization is $177.70 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akari Therapeutics PLC stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 496,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,229,000. Institutional investors own 34.02% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics PLC Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, formerly Celsus Therapeutics Plc, is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases caused by dysregulation of complement component 5 (C5), including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain Barre syndrome and atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome.

