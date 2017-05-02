AK Steel Holding Co. (AKS) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.16 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AK Steel Holding’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.23. AK Steel Holding posted earnings of ($0.08) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AK Steel Holding will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $1.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow AK Steel Holding.

AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.18. The business earned $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. AK Steel Holding had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 47.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on AKS. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AK Steel Holding from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.39 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Vetr upgraded shares of AK Steel Holding from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.49 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup Inc downgraded shares of AK Steel Holding from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AK Steel Holding from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AK Steel Holding from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.30.

Shares of AK Steel Holding (NYSE:AKS) traded down 0.396% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.285. 15,105,215 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average of $7.97. The company’s market capitalization is $1.98 billion. AK Steel Holding has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $11.39.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKS. BlackRock Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AK Steel Holding by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Investment Management LLC now owns 1,084,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,236,000 after buying an additional 8,101 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AK Steel Holding by 564.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 701,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after buying an additional 596,171 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AK Steel Holding by 395.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,307,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,637,000 after buying an additional 4,237,133 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in AK Steel Holding during the third quarter valued at $2,987,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in AK Steel Holding by 18.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 179,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 27,713 shares in the last quarter. 62.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AK Steel Holding Company Profile

AK Steel Holding Corporation is a producer of flat-rolled carbon, stainless and electrical steels, and tubular products through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation (AK Steel). The Company also operates blast furnaces and electric arc furnaces. As of December 31, 2016, its operations included eight steelmaking and finishing plants, two coke plants and two tube manufacturing plants across states, including Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, and a tube manufacturing plant in Mexico.

