Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 75.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 30,605 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $10,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Westport Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 4.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 84.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) opened at 142.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.30. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $150.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post $6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright legislation. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/air-products-chemicals-inc-apd-stake-raised-by-macquarie-group-ltd-updated.html.

Several brokerages have commented on APD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG raised Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company operates through seven segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, Materials Technologies, Energy-from-Waste, and Corporate and other.

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.