Carderock Capital Management Inc. Sells 161 Shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (APD)

Carderock Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $2,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals by 79.7% in the third quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares during the period. Nippon Life Insurance Co. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 11,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $102,041,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Air Products & Chemicals by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 54,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,782,000 after buying an additional 6,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the third quarter valued at $21,971,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) opened at 142.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $137.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.26. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $122.64 and a one year high of $150.45.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.05. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post $6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank AG raised shares of Air Products & Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, February 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Air Products & Chemicals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Air Products & Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.80.

Air Products & Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc is an industrial gases company. The Company’s Industrial Gases business provides atmospheric and process gases and related equipment to manufacturing markets, including refining and petrochemical, metals, electronics, and food and beverage. The Company operates through seven segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, Materials Technologies, Energy-from-Waste, and Corporate and other.

