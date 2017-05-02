Aggreko plc (AGK) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,020

Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,050 ($13.56) to GBX 1,020 ($13.17) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays PLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AGK. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “reduce” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.33) price objective on shares of Aggreko plc in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Panmure Gordon reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 715 ($9.23) price objective on shares of Aggreko plc in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 815 ($10.52) price objective on shares of Aggreko plc in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their price objective on shares of Aggreko plc from GBX 690 ($8.91) to GBX 750 ($9.68) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG dropped their price objective on shares of Aggreko plc from GBX 1,050 ($13.56) to GBX 1,000 ($12.91) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 873.67 ($11.28).

Shares of Aggreko plc (LON:AGK) opened at 887.00 on Friday. Aggreko plc has a 52 week low of GBX 751.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,305.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 882.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 912.38. The stock’s market cap is GBX 2.26 billion.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be paid a GBX 17.74 ($0.23) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from Aggreko plc’s previous dividend of $9.38.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/aggreko-plc-agk-price-target-cut-to-gbx-1020.html.

In other Aggreko plc news, insider Bruce Pool sold 1,969 shares of Aggreko plc stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 859 ($11.09), for a total transaction of £16,913.71 ($21,838.23). Also, insider Chris Weston sold 31,995 shares of Aggreko plc stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 885 ($11.43), for a total transaction of £283,155.75 ($365,598.13).

Aggreko plc Company Profile

Aggreko plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is a provider of modular, mobile power and related solutions. The Company’s segments include Power Solutions and Rental Solutions. The Power Solutions segment provides solutions for power requirements. The Power Solutions segment has two businesses: utility and industrial.

Receive News & Ratings for Aggreko plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aggreko plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.