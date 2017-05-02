Ag Growth International Inc (AFN) PT Raised to C$63.00

Ag Growth International Inc (TSE:AFN) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TD Securities reissued a hold rating and set a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Scotiabank reissued a sector perform rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform overweight rating on shares of Ag Growth International in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$61.57.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) opened at 55.09 on Wednesday. Ag Growth International has a 12 month low of $35.71 and a 12 month high of $57.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $878.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.42.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Sommerfeld sold 5,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$50.78, for a total transaction of C$266,391.88.

About Ag Growth International

Ag Growth International Inc is a Canada-based manufacturer of agricultural equipment. The Company focuses on grain handling, storage and conditioning products. The Company’s products service both Farm and Commercial markets, and sells to farmers, contractors and corporate entities. The Company manufactures in Canada, the United States and Europe.

