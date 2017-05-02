Affinity Wealth Management Boosts Stake in ONE Gas Inc (OGS)

Affinity Wealth Management raised its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OGS. First Command Bank purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 6.9% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) opened at 68.83 on Tuesday. ONE Gas Inc has a 1-year low of $55.98 and a 1-year high of $70.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.95.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.73 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 9.95%. ONE Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post $2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised ONE Gas from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. ONE Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $108,416.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $437,729.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas, Inc is a regulated natural gas distribution utility in the United States. The Company provides natural gas distribution services. The Company distributes natural gas in Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas. The Company serves residential, commercial and industrial, transportation and wholesale and public authority customers.

