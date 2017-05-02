Affinity Wealth Management Has $240,000 Stake in Magellan Health Inc (MGLN)

Affinity Wealth Management held its position in Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,473 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management’s holdings in Magellan Health were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in Magellan Health by 0.7% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Magellan Health by 3.2% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Magellan Health by 27.7% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Magellan Health by 3.3% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Finally, Aviance Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Magellan Health by 5.2% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magellan Health Inc (NASDAQ:MGLN) opened at 68.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $69.48. Magellan Health Inc has a 1-year low of $49.50 and a 1-year high of $84.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.70.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 1.45%. The business earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Health Inc will post $5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MGLN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Jefferies Group LLC reduced their target price on shares of Magellan Health from $89.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Magellan Health presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

In other news, Director Eran Broshy sold 4,867 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $389,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,960 shares in the company, valued at $636,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. West sold 3,346 shares of Magellan Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $254,463.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,273.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,780 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,077. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Health, Inc is engaged in the healthcare management business. The Company’s segments include Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. It is focused on managing special populations, complete pharmacy benefits and other specialty areas of healthcare. Its Healthcare includes its management of behavioral healthcare services and employee assistance program (EAP) services, management of other specialty areas, including diagnostic imaging and musculoskeletal management, and the integrated management of physical, behavioral and pharmaceutical healthcare for special populations, delivered through Magellan Complete Care (MCC).

