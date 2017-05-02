Affinity Wealth Management Has $272,000 Stake in Fabrinet (FN)

Affinity Wealth Management maintained its position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,469 shares of the technology company’s stock at the end of the first quarter. Affinity Wealth Management’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fabrinet by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Fabrinet by 122.8% in the first quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 20,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Fabrinet by 19,846.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 159,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after buying an additional 158,774 shares during the period. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in Fabrinet by 85.5% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) opened at 35.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.92. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $31.59 and a 12 month high of $49.63.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 7.32%. The business earned $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Fabrinet’s revenue was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post $3.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.75 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Sunday, February 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on Fabrinet from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Fabrinet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.79.

In other Fabrinet news, CEO David T. Mitchell sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $3,111,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,951,250. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of products, such as optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices and sensors. The Company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, complex printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly and test.

