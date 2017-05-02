Affinity Wealth Management Invests $205,000 in SYNNEX Co. (SNX)

Affinity Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SNX. Alpha Windward LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 7.2% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 9.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 13,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) opened at 109.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.98 and a 200 day moving average of $115.31. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $77.54 and a one year high of $129.24. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.18.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.16. SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SYNNEX Co. will post $7.90 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Brean Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.33.

In related news, Director Fred A. Breidenbach sold 390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $46,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,589 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis Polk sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.17, for a total transaction of $178,755.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,468 shares in the company, valued at $5,895,101.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,341 shares of company stock worth $1,213,554. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Company Profile

Synnex Corporation is a business process services company. The Company provides a range of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry and providing outsourced services focused on customer engagement strategy. The Company operates in two segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix.

