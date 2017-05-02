Aeropostale (ARO) Receiving Somewhat Positive Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media coverage about Aeropostale (NYSE:ARO) has been trending somewhat positive recently, AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Aeropostale earned a media sentiment score of 0.05 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned media headlines about the apparel retailer an impact score of 73 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Aeropostale (NYSE:ARO) opened at 0.15 on Tuesday. Aeropostale has a one year low of $0.15 and a one year high of $3.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

About Aeropostale

Aeropostale, Inc is a specialty retailer of casual apparel and accessories, principally serving young women and men through its Aeropostale stores and Website and 4 to 12 year-olds through its P.S. from Aeropostale stores and Website. The Company operates in two segments: retail stores and e-commerce, and international licensing.

