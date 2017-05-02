Aerohive Networks Inc (HIVE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) will release its earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.
Aerohive Networks (NYSE:HIVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $41.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.07 million. Aerohive Networks had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a negative return on equity of 107.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Aerohive Networks to post $-0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0.05 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Aerohive Networks Inc (NYSE:HIVE) opened at 3.83 on Tuesday. The stock’s market capitalization is $167.01 million. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.04. Aerohive Networks Inc has a 12 month low of $3.66 and a 12 month high of $7.45.
Several research firms recently commented on HIVE. JMP Securities lowered Aerohive Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $4.99 to $5.24 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aerohive Networks in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Aerohive Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.61.
About Aerohive Networks
Aerohive Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in designing and development of a cloud-managed mobile networking platform that enables enterprises to deploy a mobile-centric network edge. The Company’s portfolio of products and solutions is built around sets of technologies and capabilities, which include Enterprise Cloud Networking, Wireless Fidelity (Wi-Fi) Connectivity and Application and Insights.
