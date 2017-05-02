AerCap Holdings (AER) Given Outperform Rating at FBR & Co

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at FBR & Co in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 17th. They presently have a $53.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. FBR & Co’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.57% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded AerCap Holdings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of AerCap Holdings in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AerCap Holdings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on AerCap Holdings in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.56.

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) opened at 46.26 on Monday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $31.45 and a 12 month high of $49.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.82 and a 200 day moving average of $43.82.

AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.50. The company earned $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. AerCap Holdings had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 18.48%. AerCap Holdings’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post $6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “AerCap Holdings (AER) Given Outperform Rating at FBR & Co” was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/aercap-holdings-aer-outperform-rating-reaffirmed-at-fbr-co-updated.html.

In other AerCap Holdings news, COO Dikken Wouter Marinus Den sold 75,000 shares of AerCap Holdings stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.95, for a total value of $3,371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 203,419 shares in the company, valued at $9,143,684.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in AerCap Holdings by 12.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AerCap Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $3,363,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in AerCap Holdings during the third quarter valued at about $6,897,000. Henderson Group PLC raised its position in AerCap Holdings by 61.6% in the third quarter. Henderson Group PLC now owns 24,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in AerCap Holdings by 7.4% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,741,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,533,000 after buying an additional 189,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

About AerCap Holdings

AerCap Holdings N.V. is an independent aircraft leasing company. The Company focuses on acquiring in-demand aircraft, funding them, hedging interest rate risk and using its platform to deploy these assets. It operates its business on a global basis, leasing aircraft to customers in various geographical regions.

Receive News & Ratings for AerCap Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AerCap Holdings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.