Advantage Investment Management LLC Takes Position in The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.9% in the third quarter. Gierl Augustine Investment Management Inc now owns 68,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 6.7% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 38,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Advisor Consultant Network Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola during the third quarter worth approximately $1,453,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.6% in the third quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 52,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 63.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) opened at 43.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 0.69. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52 week low of $39.88 and a 52 week high of $46.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post $1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/advantage-investment-management-llc-acquires-new-position-in-the-coca-cola-co-ko-updated.html.

KO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $48.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc restated a “sell” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $43.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.39.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company is a beverage company. The Company owns or licenses and markets non-alcoholic beverage brands, primarily sparkling beverages and a range of still beverages, such as waters, flavored waters and enhanced waters, juices and juice drinks, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, sports drinks, dairy and energy drinks.

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.