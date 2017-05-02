BMO Capital Markets Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Acxiom Co. (ACXM)

Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued on Monday, April 17th. They presently have a $32.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.46% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Acxiom from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) opened at 28.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 217.82 and a beta of 1.10. Acxiom has a 1-year low of $19.11 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.04 and its 200 day moving average is $27.14.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. Acxiom had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The firm earned $223 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.44 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. Acxiom’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Acxiom will post $0.72 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its position in shares of Acxiom by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 31,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Acxiom by 6.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,907 shares during the period. Pembroke Management LTD raised its position in shares of Acxiom by 44.9% in the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 402,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after buying an additional 124,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Acxiom by 1.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Acxiom by 51.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 336,007 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 114,279 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acxiom Company Profile

Acxiom Corporation (Acxiom) is a technology and enablement services company. The Company operates through three business segments: Marketing Services, Audience Solutions, and Connectivity. The Company’s Marketing Services segment helps clients to unify data at individual level. The Audience Solutions segment helps clients to validate the accuracy of their people-based data, enhance it with additional insight and keep it up to date, enabling clients to reach desired audiences with relevant messages.

