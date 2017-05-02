Raymond James Trust N.A. Boosts Position in Actuant Co. (ATU)

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Actuant were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the third quarter worth about $215,000. Pacad Investment Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the third quarter worth about $263,000.

Shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) opened at 27.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average is $26.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.57. Actuant Co. has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $29.80.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Actuant had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 12.92%. The business earned $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Actuant Co. will post $0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATU. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Actuant in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Actuant in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Actuant from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Actuant from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actuant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.78.

In related news, VP Stephen Rennie sold 2,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $66,704.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,613.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ted Wozniak sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.64, for a total transaction of $25,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,115,197.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,147 shares of company stock worth $105,009 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures and distributes a range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. The Company operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy and Engineered Solutions. The Company’s Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure and production automation markets.

