Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Upgraded to Buy by Vetr Inc.

Vetr upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, April 17th. They currently have $50.88 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC set a $55.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $47.64 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.64.

Shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) opened at 52.70 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.00. The company has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.03. Activision Blizzard has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $53.03.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business earned $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Activision Blizzard’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post $1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 420,063 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total value of $20,961,143.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 242,843 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $11,102,781.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 279,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,678.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,970,665 shares of company stock valued at $274,351,641. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 21.7% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the first quarter valued at $214,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

