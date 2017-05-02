Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.7% in the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $163,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) opened at 52.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day moving average is $43.00. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.55 and a 12 month high of $53.03.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 13.86% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post $1.95 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATVI. Benchmark Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.88 price objective (up previously from $53.96) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday. Pacific Crest restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Vetr upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.88 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.64.

In related news, CEO Michael Morhaime sold 250,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $11,305,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,591,754.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 5,037,998 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $230,085,368.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 559,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,568,349.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,970,665 shares of company stock worth $274,351,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

