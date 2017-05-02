Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in a report published on Tuesday, April 18th. They currently have a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $45.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark Co. lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $50.87 to $53.90 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Vetr raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.94 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reissued an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.64.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) opened at 52.70 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.03. Activision Blizzard has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $53.03.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. The company earned $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 13.86%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard will post $1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/activision-blizzard-inc-atvi-earns-buy-rating-from-jefferies-group-llc-updated.html.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 242,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.72, for a total transaction of $11,102,781.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 279,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,791,678.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 5,037,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.67, for a total transaction of $230,085,368.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 559,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,568,349.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,970,665 shares of company stock valued at $274,351,641 in the last three months. Insiders own 25.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATVI. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,959,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,283,000 after buying an additional 662,244 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 20,648,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,619,000 after buying an additional 3,358,970 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 17,377,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,710,000 after buying an additional 6,099,218 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 110,271.4% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,179,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,269,000 after buying an additional 12,168,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 11,122,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,734,000 after buying an additional 67,394 shares during the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. The Company develops and distributes content and services across various gaming platforms, including video game consoles, personal computers (PC) and mobile devices. Its segments include Activision Publishing, Inc (Activision), Blizzard Entertainment, Inc (Blizzard), King Digital Entertainment (King) and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.