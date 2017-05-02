Acadia Realty Trust (AKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the lowest is $0.36. Acadia Realty Trust reported earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $54.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AKR shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) traded up 0.493% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.615. 217,349 shares of the stock were exchanged. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.58 and its 200-day moving average is $32.36. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 33.633 and a beta of 0.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 122.35%.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, insider Joseph Napolitano sold 7,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $241,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,618 shares in the company, valued at $245,071.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 1,500 shares of Acadia Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $47,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $755,535. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1.7% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 152,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after buying an additional 163,421 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Group LTD raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 27.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Group LTD now owns 655,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,740,000 after buying an additional 141,531 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 86,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares during the last quarter.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company is focused on the ownership, acquisition, development and management of retail properties located in the United States. It operates through three segments: Core Portfolio, Funds and Structured Financing. Core Portfolio and Fund properties primarily consist of street and urban retail, and dense suburban shopping centers.

