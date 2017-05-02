ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 58.46% and a negative net margin of 4,427.79%. The firm earned $12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70488.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect ACADIA Pharmaceuticals to post $-2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1.90 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) opened at 34.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.42. The company’s market cap is $4.18 billion. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.68 and a 12 month high of $42.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACAD. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Vetr lowered ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.64 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.66.

In other news, EVP Terrence O. Moore sold 157,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $6,265,365.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of medicines for central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead drug candidate, NUPLAZID (pimavanserin), is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis (PD Psychosis).

