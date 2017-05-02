Aberdeen Asset Management plc’s (ADN) “Sell” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Aberdeen Asset Management plc (LON:ADN)‘s stock had its “sell” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday.

ADN has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc to a “sector performer” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 290 ($3.74) to GBX 285 ($3.68) in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Numis Securities Ltd reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 332 ($4.29) price objective on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc from GBX 273 ($3.52) to GBX 267 ($3.45) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 261 ($3.37) price target on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt dropped their price target on shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc from GBX 330 ($4.26) to GBX 280 ($3.62) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 279.87 ($3.61).

Shares of Aberdeen Asset Management plc (LON:ADN) opened at 289.80 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 273.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 278.56. The company’s market capitalization is GBX 3.72 billion. Aberdeen Asset Management plc has a 52-week low of GBX 212.50 and a 52-week high of GBX 354.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/aberdeen-asset-management-plcs-adn-sell-rating-reaffirmed-at-shore-capital.html.

About Aberdeen Asset Management plc

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC is a United Kingdom-based asset manager. The Company operates through asset management for reporting and control purposes. The Company is managed as a single asset management business, with multiple investment strategies of equities, fixed income and property, complemented by a solutions business, which provides multi asset, alternatives and quantitative investment capabilities.

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asset Management plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asset Management plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.