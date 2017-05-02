Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.45

News headlines about Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) have been trending positive on Tuesday, according to Alpha One Sentiment Analysis. Alpha One, a division of Accern, rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Alpha One ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Abeona Therapeutics earned a media sentiment score of 0.45 on Alpha One’s scale. Alpha One also gave news coverage about the biopharmaceutical company an impact score of 0 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the news articles that may have effected Alpha One Sentiment’s analysis:

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) opened at 5.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s market cap is $227.44 million. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $9.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.11 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The company earned $0.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.19 million. Abeona Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 2,029.60%. On average, analysts predict that Abeona Therapeutics will post ($0.63) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABEO. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. FBR & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. HC Wainwright set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Rodman & Renshaw reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/abeona-therapeutics-abeo-getting-positive-news-coverage-alphaone-reports-updated.html.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc (Abeona), formerly PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, is focused on developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. The Company’s lead programs are ABO-101 (AA9 NAGLU) and ABO-102 (scAAV9 SGHG), adeno-associated virus (AAV)-based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome (Mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IIIA and IIIB) in collaboration with patient advocate groups, researchers and clinicians.

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.