Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Receives $50.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.78.

Several analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Cowen and Company reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Saturday, April 22nd. Jefferies Group LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays PLC upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, insider Michael J. Warmuth sold 3,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.39, for a total transaction of $174,796.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Robert E. Funck sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $1,160,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 117,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,349,844.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,692 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,632 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 3,124 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,229 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.6% in the third quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,147 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 7,824 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.4% in the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 9,156 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) opened at 43.48 on Tuesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $36.76 and a 12 month high of $45.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.19 and its 200-day moving average is $41.71. The company has a market cap of $75.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post $2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 113.98%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of healthcare products. The Company operates through four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products and Vascular Products. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products include a range of branded generic pharmaceuticals manufactured around the world and marketed and sold outside the United States.

