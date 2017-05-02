Analysts Anticipate InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.22 Million

Equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will report sales of $94.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.8 million and the highest is $95.63 million. InterDigital reported sales of $75.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year sales of $94.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $368.73 million to $375.3 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $387.1 million per share, with estimates ranging from $372.79 million to $401.4 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.22. InterDigital had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.71%. The company earned $94.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

IDCC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. B. Riley raised shares of InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays PLC reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $88.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Benchmark Co. initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.50.

Shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) opened at 89.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.25. InterDigital has a 52-week low of $51.97 and a 52-week high of $102.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $86.14 and its 200-day moving average is $85.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 20.55%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Anticipate InterDigital, Inc. (IDCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $94.22 Million” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/05/02/94-02-million-in-sales-expected-for-interdigital-inc-idcc-this-quarter-updated.html.

In other InterDigital news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total transaction of $849,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,947.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Merritt sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.92, for a total transaction of $169,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,477 shares in the company, valued at $11,419,786.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,062,015 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 261.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 58,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 42,020 shares during the period. BRC Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter valued at approximately $788,000. Stockman Asset Management purchased a new stake in InterDigital during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,443,000. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in InterDigital by 829.0% in the third quarter. DUPONT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 90,774 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,189,000 after buying an additional 81,003 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in InterDigital by 9.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital Company Profile

InterDigital, Inc designs and develops technologies for wireless communications. The Company is focused on three technology areas: cellular wireless technology, Internet of things (IoT) technology, and, through its Hillcrest Laboratories, Inc (Hillcrest Labs) subsidiary, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InterDigital (IDCC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.